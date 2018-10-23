INEOS Styrolution Presents Innovative Solutions for the Healthcare Industry at IMDI 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Broad range of styrenic solutions for the healthcare industryVisit INEOS Styrolution at IMDI in Ahmedabad, booth 6, from October 26-27, 2018VADODARA, India, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, will present new innovative styrenic solutions for the healthcare industry at IMDI 2018 in Ahmedabad, booth 6 at J.B. Auditorium, Ahmedabad Management Associationfrom October 26-27, 2018. INEOS Styrolution shows continued commitment to the healthcare industry by further increasing the already broad portfolio of styrenic solutions specifically designed for use in medical and laboratory environments. A selection of most recent applications highlighting new materials will be shown at IMDI 2018. This selection covers a wide range of healthcare segments including IV systems and fluid management, respiratory and drug delivery, surgical equipment and labware. The focus at the INEOS Styrolution booth is on the following solutions: New SBC based medical drip chamber material Styrolux 4G60.The new material offers excellent transparency and bonding properties. The very good flowability properties enable easy processability.ABS material Novodur HD M203FC G3This is a glass fiber filled ABS material suited for medical applications which is certified against the relevant parts of the biocompatibility standard ISO 10993 and USP Class VI. The new grade delivers a significantly increased stiffness in combination with a high flowability making it the material of choice for demanding applications like medical spikes and applications requiring structural stability.ABS material Novodur HD M203FC Owing to its unique combination of high surface quality, dimensional stability, chemical resistance and robustness, this material is the number one choice for dry powder inhaler (DPI) marketed by leading global pharmaceutical companies, as well as the insulin pen.SBC materials K-Resin KR01 and KR05These K-Resin grades, that became part of the INEOS Styrolution solutions portfolio with the acquisition of the K-Resin SBC business in 2017, are well suited for various medical applications, including suction yankauers, medical drip chamber, face mask and IV parts."This is the first time INEOS Styrolution is participating in this event with a booth. We are looking forward to welcoming medical manufacturers and designers at our booth at IMDI and to discuss collaborations and help them differentiate themselves from their competition with our innovative solutions and regulatory compliant materials," says Partha Mohapatra, India Healthcare Lead, INEOS Styrolution. The entire INEOS Styrolution portfolio for the healthcare industry includes: Transparent polymers: Terlux HD, Zylar, Clearblend, Styrolux, Styroflex, K-Resin, Luran HD, NAS.Opaque polymers: Novodur HD, Lustran (ABS).Essential and full service HD packages (bio-compatibility certifications, long term notification of change).Standard food contact packages: Styrolution PS, Terluran.Research and development support for medical device designers.Healthcare Conference: During the exhibition, Masayuki Sakai, Asia Pacific Lead, Healthcare, INEOS Styrolution, will be delivering a paper on the topic "Technological Innovation in styrenics for infusion set and drug delivery housing applications". All visitors and media are welcome to attend. When: October 26, 2018; 02:00 to 02:30 pmWhere: IMDI Conference Area, AMA Auditorium About INEOS Styrolution INEOS Styrolution is the leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 85 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including Automotive, Electronics, Household, Construction, Healthcare, Packaging and Toys/ Sports/ Leisure. In 2017, sales were at 5.3 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,300 people and operates 18 production sites in nine countries. More information: www.ineos-styrolution.com PWRPWR