scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Infant dies in house fire in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) An 11-month-old baby died after his home caught fire in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.The house belonging to Maqbool Ahmad in Uri caught fire due to unknown reasons, a police spokesperson said. Umeed Ahmad, son of the house owner, died in the incident, he added.The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, he said further. PTI MIJ RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos