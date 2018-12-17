Infant killed during occult practice for TB treatment

Bahraich (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A one-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother during the treatment of tuberculosis through occult practices in Tajpur village under Kotwali Nanpara Police Station area here, officials said. The locals alerted the police that Gita killed her daughter Shivani by cutting her veins with a blade, Deputy SP Vijay Prakash Singh said Monday. Shivani was suffering from TB and was being treated by her mother through occult practices, Singh said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem which showed that the girl was strangulated. The woman, who has since been arrested, has admitted that she cut the veins of the girl and then gaged her for some time for curing her, Singh said. On the complaint of the father of the deceased, a case was registered against the woman, Singh added. PTI COR SAB SMI SMI PTI INDIND