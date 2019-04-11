Infant, two goats charred as hut catches fire in Rajasthan's Pali district

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) An infant and two goats were killed when the hut they were in caught fire in Rajasthan's Pali district on Thursday, officials said. The house of one Amraram Prajapat caught fire in Chawandiya Khurd area under Raipur Police Station limits, officials said. Prajapat's four-month-old son and two goats were burnt alive in the fire, they said. The cause of the fire is unknown, they said. Prajapat and wife Saroj were not at home when the fire broke out, the police said, adding the matter was being probed. PTI SDA INDIND