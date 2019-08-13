Infertility experts recommend right treatment at right time

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Given an alarming rise in infertility rate in India, experts have said proper education and counselling on reproductive health is very essential for couples.Experts say right treatment at the right time is key to overcome the problem of infertility.The World Health Organisation states that infertility is a disease of the reproductive system, defined by the failure to achieve a clinical pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse.According to WHO estimates, around 60-80 million couples worldwide currently suffer from infertility. According to Indian Council of Medical Research estimates, the incidence of infertility in India is at approximately 4 per cent. In the different age groups, the overall prevalence of primary infertility is estimated to be between 3.9 and 16.8 per cent.Delay in pregnancy, age, and sedentary lifestyle (tobacco, smoking, diet, stress) are the main reasons for the rising infertility in the country. The latest data showed the prevalence of stress among young adults around the world is estimated to range from 5-70 per cent, said Shivani Sachdeva, founder-Director of SCI IVF Hospital.This stress further gives rise to various other problems of which infertility of both men and women is on the rise. Both sexes contribute to different risk factors.Infertility in men can be due to alcohol and drug use, toxins, smoking, age, health problems like obesity, medicines like testosterone, radiation, excessive testicular heat, and chemotherapy. While in women, infertility includes ovulation problems like polycystic ovary syndrome, blocked fallopian tubes, uterine problems, uterine fibroids, age, stress, poor diet, excessive exercise and physical activities are believed to be responsible.Following a disciplined and healthy lifestyle can help tackle this problem, Shivani said."There is a need to educate people on the factors contributing to infertility and the treatment options available. Infertility today is increasing at an alarming rate in the country and therefore proper education and counselling on reproductive health are very essential for couples planning pregnancy," Shivani said.Stressing upon right treatment at a right time, Anoop Gupta from Delhi IVF Fertility Research Centre, said, "Normally couples who are unable to conceive should take expert advice with 1-2 years." PTI PLB PLB ABHABH