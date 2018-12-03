Infibeam Avenues invests in Instant Global Paytech

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Infibeam Avenues, an e-commerce and payment solution provider, on Monday announced a strategic investment in Mumbai-based Instant Global Paytech, towards developing next-generation digital payment technology platform.The company has invested Rs 6 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Infibeam."Infibeam Avenues Limited...today announced that it has made strategic investment in Mumbai based Instant Global Paytech Private Limited to build next generation payment technology platform for offline merchants and retailer transactions in tier II & Tier III cities," it said in a statement. * * * * *Ravindra Kumar Verma assumes charge as technical member in APTEL* The Power Ministry said Monday former Central Electricity Authority Chairman Ravindra Kumar Verma has assumed charge as technical member in Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) on November 29 for a period of three years. "Justice Manjula Chellur, chairperson, APTEL administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ravindra Kumar Verma," a statement said. Verma has served in various capacities in Central Electricity Authority for more than 37 years and has rich and varied experience of power sector in generation, transmission, distribution and grid operation. He had superannuated as chairperson, CEA and ex-officio secretary to the Government of India on June 30, 2018, it added. PTI MBI KKS MR