Infinix eyeing 60 pc growth in smartphone sales in 2019: CEO

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Smartphone maker Infinix, a brand from Transsion Holdings, is eyeing a 60 per cent growth in handset sales in 2019, according to a senior company official. "As an organisation we are putting our focus on sub-Rs 10,000 category. Growth is definitely happening in this category. In India, close to 65 per cent of overall numbers are below 10K," Infinix India Chief Executive Officer Anish Kapoor told reporters here. Asked how many handsets the company was expecting to sell, Kapoor said the company was looking at 60 per cent growth in smartphones in 2019 over 2018. The company is focussing on tier-II and tier-III cities, he said. On Wednesday, the company launched its latest device 'Smart 3 Plus' in Chandigarh. Kapoor said Chandigarh is a critical market for the company as it is a primary driver of trends in the nearby regions of Haryana and Punjab. PTI SUN RVKRVK