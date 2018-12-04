Infinix Note 5 Stylus is Now Available on Flipkart - The First Note Device With XPen and Android One

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 4, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Priced at Rs. 15,999, consumers can avail an additional discount on all prepaid transactions Following the flamboyant launch, the all-new Infinix Note 5 Stylus will go live for sale exclusively on Flipkart starting today. The brand has added yet another game changer in the sub 20K segment by launching a unique combination of its first Stylus Note device with Google Android One. With a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the smartphone is available in two chic colours: Bordeaux Red and Charcoal Blue. Putting an end to the wait and excitement, the first sale of Infinix Note 5 Stylus brings a special launch offer using which buyers can avail 10% instant discount on Infinix Note 5 Stylus using any of the prepaid transaction method. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793407/Infinix_Note_5_Stylus.jpg ) Special Launch Offer on Infinix Note 5 Stylus on Flipkart 10% instant discount on all prepaid transactions* (T&C apply) *Valid only for 4th and 5th December '18 Additional Data Offer - Jio Get INR 2,200 cashback Jio offer, at recharge of Rs. 198/299 per month Special Content offer: 50 GB additional 4G dataAimed to focus on convenience and functionality beyond the typical keyboard experience, the XPen of Note 5 Stylus comes with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity so the lines are finer, detailed and are as natural as putting a pen to paper. Plus XPen comes with a button, using it can give Air commands to perform shortcuts like opening a Memo or Menu, Switching between Pen & Eraser while Painting/Writing. It is a perfect doodling partner as it gives creators the ability to design, draw, sketch, and express freely on the go whenever inspiration strikes. The device also allows note takers to create memos, grab screen-shots, and do mathematical calculations in a jiffy. Not making language a barrier, one can make notes in Hindi or English and let Note 5 Stylus recognize and format the document. Further, with Stylus the user doesn't need to keep a calculator with them anymore as it can calculate from simple calculations to the most difficult ones.Flaunting a 5.93" FHD+ screen with 18:9 ratio, Note 5 Stylus has a full metal body which makes it look very premium and the display is incredibly bright and has vivid colors. The smartphone comes with 16MP f1.8 Low light rear camera, 16MP AI selfie camera, MTK P23 processor (Dual VoLTE), massive 4000mAh battery and 18W fast charger using which you can charge the full battery in just 1 hour.Underpinning its key USP of Note 5 series, this is the second Google Android One device by Infinix. The smartphone runs with Android Oreo 8.1 OS combining Google's smartly designed software, from the latest AI powered innovations such as Google Lens and Google Assistance to the highest grade of security, with beautifully designed hardware.Infinix portfolio in India consists of five product lines - Smart, HOT, NOTE, HOT S & ZERO and has a strong portfolio of 9 SKU's in the price range of INR 5,999 to INR 19,999.Product Specifications: XPen Features Create Note, Write Memo, View Files, Smart Screenshot & Doodling, Painting, Calculator, Handwriting Recognition 20 secs of XPen charge gives 90 min output; XPen specs 4096 levels of pressure Design & Display 5.93" FHD+ 18:9 Full View Display, Full Metal Body OS Android Oreo 8.1 (Android One) Rear camera 16MP AI (f 1.8), Front camera 16MP AI (f 2.0), 4 in 1 Big pixel, Softlight Flash, Battery 4000mAh, with 18W Fast Charge VoLTE Dual SIM, Dual VoLTE (4G+4G) Chipset MTK P23 Octa Core 64 bit processor Memory 4GB + 64GBAbout Infinix Infinix is a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings designed for young generations who desire to live a smart lifestyle. Launched in 2013, Infinix is committed to develop cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through merging of fashion and technology. Through daily interactions, these intuitive products become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for young people around the world. Infinix currently promotes four product lines: ZERO, NOTE, HOT S and HOT in a global marketplace reaching countries in Africa, Latin America, Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and stay in sync with the world.Source: Infinix PWRPWR