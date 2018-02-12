Inflation eases marginally to 5.07% in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Retail inflation declined to 5.07 per cent in January due to easing prices of vegetables, fruits and fuel components, an official data showed today.

Based on Consumer price index (CPI), the inflation was at 5.21 per cent in December -- a 17-month high, and 3.17 per cent in January last year.

The data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that the rate of price rise for consumer foods eased to 4.7 per cent in January, from 4.96 per cent in December.

Inflation in the vegetable basket slowed to 26.97 per cent as against 29.13 in December. Prices of fruits too rose at a lower pace of 6.24 per cent last month, as against 6.63 per cent recorded in the preceding month.

For the fuel and light segment, inflation was 7.73 per cent last month compared to 7.90 per cent in December.

Price data are collected from selected towns by the Field Operations Division of NSSO and from selected villages by the Department of Posts.