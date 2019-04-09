Info Edge invests Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com, Tuesday said it has invested about Rs 6 crore in Bizcrum Infotech (ShoeKonnect). ShoeKonnect is a B2B marketplace that enables footwear brands, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to connect and transact with each other. "The company (Info Edge) has acquired 60 lakh 0.01 per cent compulsorily convertible preference shares having face value of Rs 10 each," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing. The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in Bizcrum Infotech would be 29.79 per cent on fully converted and diluted basis, it added. PTI SR RVKRVK