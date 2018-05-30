Info Edge posts Q4 net loss at Rs 13.7 cr

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Info Edge, which owns online job portal Naukri, today reported a net loss of Rs 13.7 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.8 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a BSE filing.

The companys total income, however, increased 19.7 per cent to Rs 263.1 crore for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs 219.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the full financial year 2017-18, Info Edges net profit stood at Rs 500.9 crore (against a loss of Rs 42.6 crore), while total income was up about 11 per cent to Rs 1,077 crore from Rs 970.4 crore in financial year 2016-17 on a consolidated basis.

"We have ended the year with a strong growth of 36.6 per cent year-on-year in net cash from operations. It is encouraging to see the rebound of growth in 99acres.com in the second half of FY18. The Billings of 99acres.com in Q3 and Q4 grew 54 per cent and 43 per cent, respectively y-o-y with the cash breakeven," Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar said.

Info Edge (India) Ltd also runs Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com as well as Quadrangle (an offline executive search business).

Apart from this, Info Edge has also invested into emerging internet companies like Zomato, Meritnation, Policybazaar, Canvera and Happily Unmarried.

With its headquarters in Noida, the company employs around 4,000 people and has a presence in India, Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.