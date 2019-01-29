Info Edge Q3 net profit rises 39% to Rs 74 crore

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Info Edge, which runs job portal Naukri.Com, Tuesday reported 39.3 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 74.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 53.3 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.Total income from operations rose 23.7 per cent to Rs 281 crore for the October-December quarter as compared to Rs 227.1 crore a year ago, it added.The company has recorded billing of Rs 272 crore for the quarter ended December, 2018 as against Rs 228.3 crore in the year-ago period, up 19.1 per cent, Info Edge said in a statement."In line with trends in previous quarters, we continue to witness robust growth in billing and revenue during Q3 which increased by 19.1 per cent and 23.7 per cent, respectively on year-on-year basis," Info Edge Chief Financial Officer Chintan Thakkar said.Besides, Recruitment Solutions and 99acres rose by 18.7 per cent and 29.6 per cent, respectively, in terms of billing and 20.5 per cent and 47.8 per cent, in terms of revenue, he added."We are leveraging the growth in revenue and profits to further invest in building talent in the areas of deep tech and data science across all our businesses," he said. PTI SR SHWBAL