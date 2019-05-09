Infobip Redefines Customer Experience for Indian Enterprises With WhatsApp Business API

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, India, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, global cloud communication company for businesses and a leader in omnichannel engagement enables rich content customer dialogue over WhatsApp in India. Infobip's enablement of WhatsApp Business API allows enterprises in over 180 countries to communicate branded, rich content to its customers over WhatsApp, the chat app trusted and used by 1.6 billion people worldwide. In India, over 200 million people uses WhatsApp on a daily basis. With its efficient onboarding process, tailoring to client needs, Infobip has acquired a strong roster of WhatsApp Business API clients across the globe. In India, Infobip is a partner of choice for large and medium sized enterprises in a wide range of sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, travel and on-demand service companies. "User experience and engagement have become paramount in today's increasingly competitive business landscape, particularly in the B2C space. WhatsApp Business API provides the perfect opportunity for brands to communicate with their customers by using branded rich media content that is personalized on the chat app they already trust and enjoys. Given the popularity of WhatsApp among Indian users and the growing trend of conversational commerce, Infobip is poised to redefine customer experience as we know it today, " said Harsha Solanki, Managing Director, Infobip India WhatsApp Business API drives engagement for enterprises by facilitating convenient, quick and secure communication with their customers. It enables businesses to exchange a wide range of information with customers such as transaction alerts, shipping or delivery status updates, query resolution, activation codes among others. WhatsApp Business API also provides brands an opportunity to offer personalized, branded, and rich content communication including images, videos, documents and files. "WhatsApp Business API enabled by Infobip is providing our customers with information and specifications about a new car purchase. We can also provide our customers with the address and the details of the nearest car dealership if a buyer is looking for a used car. It is all about providing a great customer experience when buying a car - one of the biggest personal investments you make in your life," said Anurag Ja i n, C O O and C o-founder of Car D ekho . "Consistent engagement and timely communication with our customers is imperative for EaseMyTrip. Using WhatsApp Business API, enabled by Infobip, travelers can now conveniently receive everything from plane reservations to cancellations over WhatsApp, the chat app they already use, avoiding downloading yet another app,' said Rikant Pitti , C O O and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip . About InfobipInfobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 61 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators. For more information visit www.infobip.com PWRPWR