Infoblox Appoints Saravana Dorairaj as Regional Director of SAARC

Infoblox Inc., the leader in DNS, DHCP, IP Address Management (DDI) and Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced that it has appointed Saravana Dorairaj as its Regional Director of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation). Reporting to Hwa Cheong Wong, Infoblox vice president of sales for APJ. Dorairaj will be responsible for Infoblox's business in South Asia after having led Infoblox to its strong position in the India market for the past three years. Dorairaj will now bring Infoblox's next-level security, reliability and automation to cloud and hybrid systems across South Asia. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190418/2440116-1Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190418/2440116-1LOGO "Saravana is a proven business leader who knows the territory well and established our brand in the India market," said Wong. "We are certain he will replicate the same success across the region for us, making Infoblox's next generation networking a standard requirement of every company in South Asia that's serious about growing its business through digital transformation." Dorairaj has been an exceptional technology business leader throughout his 15-year career, during which he has continually charted new territories, established new markets, empowered customers, and nurtured winning relationships with partners. Before joining Infoblox, he ran the enterprise business for F5 Networks in South India and played key regional roles for Fujitsu and Wipro. "This appointment is both an honour and a privilege," said Dorairaj. "I am looking forward to expanding Infoblox's leading networking and cybersecurity technology to South Asia's most progressive enterprises, giving their network environments the next-level security, reliability and automation, they can depend on to operate efficiently and profitably - today, tomorrow and beyond." Dorairaj holds an MBA (Marketing) and B.E. (Mechanical) from Bangalore University, India. About Infoblox Infoblox is leading the way to next-level DDI with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. Infoblox brings next-level security, reliability, and automation to cloud and hybrid systems, setting customers on a path to a single pane of glass for network management. Infoblox is a recognized leader with 50 percent market share comprised of 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.