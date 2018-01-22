Infogain names Rajiv Naithani as head of India HR

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Infogain today named Rajiv Naithani as the Head of India HR organisation.

Naithani will be reporting to Phil Johnson, Global Human Resources and will be responsible for leading the HR function in India.

He joined Infogain from Dassault Systemes (3DS) where he headed the HR functions for R&D and Services businesses in India, a company release said.

Naithani is a graduate from Delhi University and holds qualifications in senior management programme and human resources from IIM-Calcutta and XLRI Jamshedpur.