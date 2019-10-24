Inform voters about Centre's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies: BJP to Delhi unit

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The BJP has asked its Delhi unit to woo voters ahead of the assembly polls by telling them about the Centre's decision to grant ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city, a party functionary said on Thursday.The proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. The move will benefit around 50 lakh people living in nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.With the assembly polls in the national capital scheduled to be held early next year, the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the party's Delhi unit to inform the city residents about the Centre's decision, the party functionary said.The Delhi BJP has decided that its leaders will take the message to the grassroots level, the party functionary said.As part of the efforts, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will be spending a night at a slum in Shashi Garden, which comes under the Patparganj assembly seat, on Thursday, the functionary said.The move is an attempt to not only inform the residents about the Centre's decision but also to get feedback directly from them, the functionary added.Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday visited Raja Vihar, an unauthorised colony which falls under the constituency of Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.During the visit, Rai interacted with the residents and sought their feedback on regularisation of unauthorised colonies by the central government, a statement from Gupta's office said.Rai was accompanied by Northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans and Gupta.Rai assured the residents that the Centre would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the process of regularisation and giving ownership rights starts at the earliest, the statement said.Gupta said he would organise special camps to guide the residents and help them in preparing documents, according to the statement.The party has also printed posters with photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tiwari, describing the Centre's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies as a "Diwali gift", the BJP functionary said, adding that around two lakh of them will be plastered across the national capital.BJP leader Vijay Goel has put up hoardings outside his residence congratulating PM Modi on the move. He also lit earthen lamps at his residence to celebrate the Centre's decision. PTI SLB SLB DIVDIV