Infosys and ABN AMRO Announce Strategic Partnership in the Netherlands

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Strengthens mortgage servicing capabilities through digital platforms BENGALURU, India and AMSTERDAM , March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic partnership with ABN AMRO, the third largest bank in the Netherlands headquartered in Amsterdam. This partnership strengthens Infosys' position as a leading technology and business process management provider across the mortgage services value chain, improving experience and operational efficiencies, and further enhances the company's strategy to help clients navigate their next digital transformation journeys. As part of the announced partnership, Infosys will acquire 75% of the shareholding in Stater N.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., that offers pure-play, end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. ABN AMRO will continue to hold the remaining 25% of the shareholding. Stater is a market leader in the Benelux region, operating across the mortgage and consumer lending value chain with deep capabilities in digital origination, servicing and collection. Stater also brings deep European mortgage expertise and a robust digital platform to drive superior customer experience. Infosys will drive the digital transformation roadmap of Stater with accelerators such as dynamic workflow, API layers, RPA and analytics. The current management team of Stater will continue to steer the company. Mortgage services is a focus area for large corporations in the financial sector, given the importance of the asset on a bank's balance sheet. The specialized knowledge and experience of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, AI, digital transformation and automation capabilities of Infosys, can potentially create differentiated solutions for the market. Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, said, "This transaction strengthens our approach to offer clients digital platforms and industry focused solutions. It brings together our complementary capabilities to enhance the value we offer to our financial services clients. We are excited to welcome Stater's talented team to the Infosys family, thereby enhancing our presence in Europe." Christian Bornfeld, Member of the Executive Board of ABN AMRO, said, "While mortgages are a key product for ABN AMRO, providing administrative mortgage services is not a core activity. That's why we are very pleased with Infosys as Stater's new majority shareholder. ABN AMRO will keep a strategic interest of 25% and will continue to be an important client to Stater." Erwin Dreuning, Managing Director, Stater, said, "We are eager to welcome Infosys as a new shareholder. As they are already active in mortgage administration services, Infosys offers specific expertise. With the combined forces of ABN AMRO, Infosys and Stater ensures we have a solid basis to pursue our plans to for further development of our service offering. Furthermore, it opens up opportunities for us to grow and service other clients." The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Name(s) of parties with whom the agreement is enteredInfosys Consulting Pte. Ltd. ("IC"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited will be entering into an agreement with -ABN AMRO Bank N.V., a company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands ("ABN AMRO"); andStater N.V., a company incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands ("Stater").Expected date of completion of investmentThe transaction is expected to close in Q1 FY2020, subject to customary closing conditions.Purpose of entering into the agreementFounded in 1997, Stater is a wholly owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. providing end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.https:tater.nl/en/ As part of the transaction, Infosys Consulting Pte. Ltd. will acquire 75% stake in Stater from ABN AMRO by way of an acquisition of existing shares. ABN AMRO will continue to hold the remaining 25% of the shareholding.The strategic partnership is in alignment with Infosys' strategy to strengthen its mortgage servicing capabilities in Continental EuropeConsideration for the investmentEUR 127.5 million for 75% stake, subject to customary closing adjustmentsNature of considerationCashIndustry to which the entity being acquired belongsBPM (Business Process Management) Brief details of any governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisitionCustomary approvals from the relevant competition authority and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM")In case of issuance of shares to the parties, details of issue price, class of shares issuedNoShareholding, if any, in the entity with whom the agreement is executedNilWhether, the said parties are related to promoter/promoter group / group companies in any manner. If yes, nature of the relationship.NoWhether, the transaction would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arms-length".NoIn case of termination or amendment of agreement, listed entity shall disclose additional details to stock exchangesNot applicable.Significant terms of the agreementAs part of the terms of the Shareholders' Agreement, Infosys to have the rights of a majority shareholder including the right to appoint majority of the directors in the supervisory board, right to subscribe to new shares, right of first refusal in the event of transfer of shares, right to restrict amendment of Articles, issuance, redemption and repurchase of shares, merger, demerger, bankruptcy or Liquidation among others. About Stater Stater is the largest mortgage service provider of the Benelux. Stater services 1.7 million mortgage and insurance loans for approximately 50 clients in The Netherlands and Belgium. Stater was founded in 1997 and has a solid client base. Several of the largest Dutch and Belgian banks see Stater as a trusted partner for their most important product, mortgages. Stater offers a complete range of mortgage services and is a front runner in digital services regarding mortgages and in developing a digital ecosystem for mortgages. About ABN AMRO ABN AMRO is a Dutch based bank for retail, corporate and private banking clients. We are a relationship-driven, knowledgeable and digitally savvy bank, active in Northwest Europe and with expertise in selected sectors globally. Our purpose is Banking for better, for generations to come. Headquartered in Amsterdam, ABN AMRO employs around 19,000 people worldwide. Please visit at www.abnamro.com About Infosys Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. Visit http://www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next. 