Infosys bags deal from Citizens Energy Group

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) India's second largest IT firm Infosys said Thursday it has bagged a deal from Citizens Energy Group to enhance the latter's customer service experience. As part of this engagement, Citizens will transform its customer service by leveraging Infosys Preconfigured Accelerator for Customer Experience (PACE), Infosys said in a statement.No financial details of the engagement were disclosed.This implementation will modernise Citizens' customer services, self-service and meter data management processes, the statement said.Infosys will deliver this transformation through its Innovation Hub in Indianapolis.Citizens Energy Group provides utility services to about 8 lakh people in the Indianapolis area. PTI SR KKS MRMR