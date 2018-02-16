Infosys divests entire stake in OnMobile Systems

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Infosys, Indias second largest software services firm, today said it has divested its investment in OnMobile Systems Inc for USD 2.49 million. "...it (Infosys) has on February 15, 2018 signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment from OnMobile Systems Inc. USA for a total consideration of USD 2,498,756," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

In a separate filing, BSE-listed OnMobile Global (OGL) said Telesystem had acquired Infosys stake in OnMobile Systems.

Telesystem is a part of the promoter group of OGL, it added. PTI SR ANU