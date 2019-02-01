Infosys Foundation to restore Panchakalyani lake in Karnataka

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT giant Infosys, Friday said it will work towards conservation and restoration of Panchakalyani lake in Karnataka. Panchakalyani is the largest ancient lake in Melukote in the Mandya district of Karnataka, Infosys said in a regulatory filing. "The Foundation will restore the lake by cleaning the tank, removing silt and waste deposit, ensuring structural and chemical conservation of the Panchakalyani and a nearby tank called the Ganeshan Honda, reconnecting the existing canals, and building a compound wall," it added. Sudha Murthy, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, said Melukote was patronised by the great empires of Hoysala and Vijayanagara, and the Wodeyars of the kingdom of Mysore. "Our ancestors have created several heritage structures which stand testimony to our glorious past and it is our duty to preserve those structures. The restoration project is important to improve the water quality of the lake and bring back balance in the natural ecosystem of Melukote," she added. PTI SR RVKRVK