Infosys inks pact with Rolls-Royce group for engineering and digital services

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) India's second-largest software services firm Infosys Thursday said it has been selected by Rolls-Royce Plc UK as one of its strategic long-term partners to deliver digital and engineering services. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its turbo machinery and propulsion practice to offer Rolls-Royce end-to-end complex engineering and digital solutions, Infosys said in a statement. Infosys has extensive experience in delivering complex programs in aero and land-based gas turbines spanning component development, manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services, it added. No financial details of the partnership were disclosed. "Through our engineering and digital services, we will support Rolls-Royce to become more productive, agile and innovative. We continue to invest in this exciting industry and in this partnership to support Rolls-Royce navigate towards transformation journey," Infosys Executive Vice-President and Global Head (Manufacturing) Jasmeet Singh said. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. PTI SR HRS