Infosys plunges 16 pc on whistleblower complaint

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) IT services firm Infosys on Tuesday plummeted 16 per cent on concerns over a whistleblower complaint which alleges that two of the company's top executives were indulging in unethical practices to increase short-term revenue and profits. The scrip plunged 15.94 per cent to Rs 645.35 on the BSE. On the NSE, it tanked 15.99 per cent to Rs 645. Infosys on Monday had said the whistleblower complaint has been placed before the audit committee as per the company's practice, and that it will be dealt with in accordance with the company's whistleblowers policy. According to reports, the complaint by a group that calls itself "ethical employees" had alleged CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy were indulging in "unethical practices" to boost short-term revenue and profits. "The whistleblower complaint has been placed before the audit committee as per the company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the company's whistleblowers policy," Infosys said in a statement. In a statement on Tuesday, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the company's audit committee will conduct an independent investigation on whistleblower allegations. The committee began consultation with independent internal auditors EY, and has retained law firm, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. to conduct an independent investigation, Nilekani noted in his statement to the stock exchanges. PTI SUM ANSANS