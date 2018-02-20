Infosys, PTC launch centre for industrial IoT

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Infosys today announced the launch of a centre of excellence (CoE) with PTC, a technology platforms and solutions provider, at the sofware majors campus in Bengaluru.

"This CoE will focus on solutions for brownfield as well as greenfield industrial setups," an Infosys release said here.

Infosys said it will continue to channelise investments in building vertical-specific solutions that support new-age technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem that leverages the PTC ThingWorx industrial innovation platform.

This would enable customers to realise the benefits of Internet of Things (IoT).

"PTC is a strategic global partner for us. Based on our strong foundation of product engineering excellence, we will be able to create applications like product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions, Augmented Reality (AR) experiences and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions leveraging their ThingWorx IoT platform," Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Infosys said.