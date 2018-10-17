Infosys shares end over 1% higher post Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shares of Infosys ended over 1 per cent higher Wednesday after the company posted a better-than-expected 10.3 per cent net profit growth for the second quarter.The stock trimmed most of its early gains and ended at Rs 704.50, up 1.16 per cent on BSE. Intra-day, it surged 3.53 per cent to Rs 721.At NSE, shares of the company went up 1.47 per cent to close at Rs 705.50.In terms of equity volume, 11.46 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.Sanjeev Hota, AVP Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said Infosys had delivered "better than expected numbers on topline and bottomline front for second quarter, though margins performance missed the mark". India's second-largest software services exporter Tuesday posted 10.3 per cent net profit growth in the second quarter after margins were boosted by large deal wins and reiterated its revenue forecast for full year. Net profit in July-September rose to Rs 4,110 crore from Rs 3,726 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations grew 17.3 per cent to Rs 20,609 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. The results were announced after market hours Tuesday. Meanwhile, other IT stocks depicted a mixed trend, with Wipro rising 1.20 per cent, HCL Technologies up 1.61 per cent on BSE. TCS fell by 1.73 per cent. PTI SUM ANUANU