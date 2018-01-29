Infosys signs MoU with Kailash Satyarthi Children?s Foundation

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, today said has signed a MoU with the Kailash Satyarthi Childrens Foundation for a grant to create a child-friendly village towards improving children?s health, providing education and creating a non-violent environment. Infosys Foundation will disburse this grant over the next three years, a release said. The Kailash Satyarthi Children?s Foundation is a non-profit organization, envisions a world where every child is free, safe, healthy, educated and has the ability to discover their potential. Kailash Satyarthi has been at the forefront of the global movement to end child slavery and exploitative child labour and was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. PTI KSU RC