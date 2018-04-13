Infosys to acquire WongDoody for up to $75 mn

Bengaluru, Apr 13 (PTI) The countrys second largest software services firm Infosys today said it will acquire WongDoody Holding Company, a US-based digital creative and consumer insights agency, for a total consideration of up to USD 75 million.

"On April 13, 2018, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WongDoody...for a total consideration of up to USD 75 million including contingent consideration and retention payouts, subject to regulatory approvals and fulfillment of closing conditions," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The move, Infosys said, would strengthen the companys creative, branding and customer experience capabilities. The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Previously, the company had announced the acquisition of Brilliant Basics, a London-based digital design and customer experience innovator that works with clients across Europe and Middle East.

"With Infosys Digital Studios spanning the globe ? from Bengaluru and Pune to New York, London, and Melbourne ? the addition of WongDoody strengthens Infosys ability to fulfill the needs of global clients for comprehensive digital transformation solutions required to meet customer demand for next-generation, enhanced customer experiences," it said.

Founded in 1993, WongDoody is headquartered in Seattle and has an office in Los Angeles. Its has clients across industries like telecommunications, consumer electronics, healthcare and consumer packaged goods.

"We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them on their digital transformation journeys, by developing a digital experience services ecosystem with services ranging from strategy, design and user experience, to creative and digital marketing across the customer experience value chain," Infosys President and Deputy COO Ravi Kumar S said.

WongDoodys expertise in driving innovative creative solutions is already yielding significant results in Infosys initial collaborations with clients, and this acquisition will further enhance the companys capabilities in this space, he added. PTI SR ABM ABM