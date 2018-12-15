Infosys to divest stake in CloudEndure for USD 15.3 mn

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) IT giant Infosys Satuday said it has inked a pact to divest its shares in Israeli startup CloudEndure Limited for a total consideration of around USD 15.3 million (about Rs 110 crore). "The company has, on December 14, 2018, signed an agreement to divest its shares in CloudEndure Ltd for a total consideration of around USD 15.3 million, subject to necessary conditions," Infosys Ltd said in a regulatory filing. In 2015, Infosys had picked up minority stake in CloudEndure, that provides cloud migration and cloud-based disaster recovery software, for USD 4 million. PTI MSSMKJ