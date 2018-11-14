Infosys to open tech hub in Texas, hire 500 American workers by 2020

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India's second largest IT services major Infosys will set up a technology and innovation hub in Texas and hire 500 American workers in the state by 2020. The hub will be located in Richardson, Texas and have a special focus on telecommunications, retail and banking sectors, it said in a statement. Last year, Infosys had announced setting up of four such hubs and hiring about 10,000 locals in the US by 2019. Infosys has hired over 6,200 American workers since May 2017."Infosys' investment in Texas reinforces the company's commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises by leveraging local talent alongside the best global talent," the statement said. These new Texas employees will include recent graduates from the state's network of colleges, universities and community colleges who will benefit from upskilling through Infosys world-class training curriculum, it added."We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Texas, which is another important step in our continued investment in driving digital transformation for American businesses," Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao said. He added that digitalisation is rapidly changing every industry, and the hubs will allow the company to "co-locate, co-innovate and co-create" alongside its clients.Ravi Kumar, President at Infosys, said the investment in Texas will further improve the Bengaluru-based company's ability to serve clients by broadening the STEM talent pipeline in the state and provide training for the specialist skills that its clients need. To date, Infosys has opened two Technology and Innovatio Hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana and another in Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys has also announced to set up more such hubs in Hartford, Connecticut and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island.Also, Infosys Foundation USA provides multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools. To date, more than 4.7 million students; 13,000 teachers and 21,000 schools across America, including over 11,164 students, 256 teachers and 252 schools in Texas, have benefited from computer science training and classroom equipment funded by Infosys Foundation USA. PTI SR SR ANUANU