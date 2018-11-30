Infra growth slows down to 4.8pc in Oct; fertiliser, crude oil decline

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The growth rate of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.8 per cent in October due to contraction in the production of crude oil, natural gas and fertiliser. Eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had grown by 5 per cent in October 2017. Fertiliser production dropped sharply by 11.5 per cent, crude oil by 5 per cent and natural gas by 0.9 per cent in October over the year-ago month, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday. The production of coal, cement and electricity, on the other hand, expanded in the month under review. During April-October 2018-19, the eight sectors recorded a growth rate of 5.4 per cent against 3.5 per cent in the same period last year. PTI RR MR