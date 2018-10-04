Infrastructure strongest pillar for developed country: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Infrastructure is key to laying a strong foundation for a developed nation, Minister of State for Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya said Thursday. "Infrastructure is the key element or you can say one of the strongest pillars for laying the foundation of a developed country," Mandaviya said addressing an event here. India has all the potential to become a developed nation but it cannot happen only by political support, it needs a collaborated effort from all the sectors, he said addressing the industry to come together. A road map for any project is important but the execution of the same is imperative, he added. NHIDCL Managing Director N N Sinha said: "There is an utmost need to bring down the cost of logistics from 18 per cent to 6 per cent and this is only possible if we have well connected roads." He said under Bharatmala project, 24 Integrated check posts (ICPs) are identified and transit through Bangladesh to improve North East connectivity. National corridors will cater to key production and 24 logistics parks identified consumption centres accounting for 45 per cent of India's road freight. Yudhvir Singh Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, spoke on the need for accountability and preparation for highway projects. PTI NAM MKJ