Initial set of Expert Speakers Announced for Embedded Safety and Security Summit (ESSS) 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, April 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The first lineup of speakers from the world of Embedded Safety and Security arena is confirmed for the fifth edition of Embedded Safety & Security Summit (ESSS) - 2019. ESSS is scheduled on 23rd July 2019 at Radisson Blu, Bengaluru and 25th July 2019 at the Westin, Koregoan Park, Pune. Embedded Safety & Security Summit is a leading technology conference for engineers, senior professionals, decision-makers, regulators, government agencies, thought-leaders, architects and other technologists put together by LDRA India. It has emerged as a must-attend event in the Embedded Safety and Security arena. The theme for this year's conference is 'Enabling a Safe and Secure Tomorrow' with two tracks showcasing on: (a)Embedded Safety & Security (b)Automotive Functional Safety & Security.(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613147/LDRA_Technology_Logo.jpg)(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754897/ESSS_2019_Logo.jpg)The first set of eminent presenters include:Andrew Banks, Chairman - MISRA C and BSI Software Testing Working Group, Technical Specialist, LDRA UKDavid A. Johnson, CFSE, CSP - Senior Safety/Security Engineer, Exida USAAnand Deshpande - Senior Deputy Director and Head of Automotive Electronics Department & ARAI's Centre of Excellence on E-mobilityRamesh Babu. H. T, Senior Manager - Functional Safety Engineering, Harman InternationalJay Thomas - Director- Field Engineering, LDRA USAAlso, experts from companies like Green Hills, ETAS, Tasking, etc. are expected to join this list soonESSS 2019 will exclusively have six technical sessions in each of its track to run parallelly under two themes: (i)Design & Development; (ii)V&V and Certification. These exhaustive sessions cover a wide range of topics relevant to safety-and-security critical software development and are proven to draw together experts from Aerospace, Defence, Industrial, Nuclear and Automotive sectors. The summit is hosted in the two prominent cities Bengaluru and Pune."Fifth edition of Embedded Safety & Security Summit in India has become a pacesetter in embedded domain contributing in achieving a safer and securer tomorrow," noted Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA UK.Shinto Joseph, Director - South East Asia Operations, LDRA India said, "The summit offers an opportunity for industry players and academicians to meet and discuss current happenings/trends in the industry. This year, with close to 1000 specialized experts coming together, we expect the 5th Edition of ESSS to be one of the largest and focused global conference in our domain."To register or learn more about ESSS 2019, visit our website http://www.embedded-safety-security.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/esssummit or like our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/ESSSUMMIT. For any other queries, please drop an email to india@ldra.com.About LDRA For forty-three years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA tools provide static and dynamic analysis, unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms, while ensuring bi-directional requirements traceability throughout. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit http://www.ldra.com .