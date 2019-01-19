INLD MLA Jaswinder Sandhu passes away

Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) INLD's senior leader and Pehowa MLA Jasvinder Singh Sandhu died on Saturday at the age of 63. Sandhu was suffering from cancer and was receiving treatment at PGIMER Hospital here. He is survived by three sons and his wife. Sandhu had been elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha from the Pehowa seat in 1991, 1996, 2000 and 2014. He had also served as the agriculture minister of the state. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Sandhu. The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state unit chief Ashok Arora also condoled the death. Singh will be cremated at Gumthla Gharu village in Kurukshetra district on Sunday. PTI CHS VSD INDIND