INLD seeks home ministry probe into cancellation of O P Chautala's parole

Jind, Jan 22 (PTI) The INLD Tuesday sought a home ministry probe to unravel the "conspiracy" behind cancellation of party supremo Om Prakash Chautala's parole in the run up to the Jind bypoll.It alleged that Jannayak Janata Party (JPP) Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were behind the move.The JJP refuted the charges and said the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was afraid of the party's popularity.Om Prakash Chautala, along with his elder son Ajay Chautala, is serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam."As part of a deep-rooted conspiracy Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala and Kejriwal got the furlough of (O P) Chautala cancelled," Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Haryana Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala said here.He demanded a probe by the home ministry to "unravel the conspiracy".The INLD will move court against the "injustice" meted out to Chautala, he added.Comparing his nephews Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, the INLD leader said both of them had "backstabbed" their grandfather Om Prakash Chautala by sending him back to jail.Abhay Singh Chautala said his father's furlough application was approved on January 17 with a rider that he would have to stay at his farmhouse at Teja Khera in Sirsa."On January 19, the Tihar jail authorities, through a letter, told Chautala senior that he cannot take part in any political activity during his furlough," he said."In another letter, he was intimated that his furlough will start from January 28," he added.Accusing the Delhi government of adopting "double standards" on the issue, the INLD leader said different rules were followed when Ajay Singh Chautala was granted parole."The entire conspiracy was hatched by Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala and Kejriwal to desist Chautala senior from campaigning in Jind," Abhay Singh Chautala alleged.Terming his nephews "traitors", he said he and his family had ended all relations with the brothers and their family.The LoP said Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala would have no identity without their surnames.Dushyant Chautala rejected the allegations levelled by his uncle."We are not involved in any conspiracy...the INLD is afraid of our popularity," he said.The JJP came into existence after Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala were expelled from the INLD for anti-party activities last year.The party has fielded Digvijay Chautala for the January 28 Jind bypoll. He is pitted against INLD's local leader Umedh Singh Redhu.