INMA Reveals Global Media Awards Winners

Dainik Jagran flags Tricolor high at New York; Adjudged with Best in South Asia newspaper brand New Delhi, Delhi, India & New York, United States: The news industrys most innovative initiatives were honoured in New York (USA) by the International News Media Association (INMA) and Dainik Jagran, yet again flagged the Indian flag high. Dainik Jagran earned maximum awards amongst Indian Newspapers for its spectacular initiatives and was adjudged Best in South Asia newspaper brand. Produced by the International News Media Association (INMA), the Global Media Awards were presented today before more than 400 delegates attending the INMA World Congress of News Media at the Edison Ballroom in New Yorks Times Square. The 2019 Global Media Awards competition garnered 664 entries from 165 news media companies in 34 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media. An international panel of 46 executives from 15 countries selected 194 finalists, and from those the first place recipients were announced at todays Global Media Awards Dinner. Dainik Jagran won multiple first-place awards and brought home 11 awards including three top - First Place awards in two categories - Best Idea to Encourage Print Readership or Engagement for Every Breath You Take and BEST USE OF VIDEO for its campaign We, The Daughters of India. We, The Daughters of India was also adjudged as Best in South Asia Global/National Brands. Second place awards for Dainik Jagran went for BEST USE OF MOBILE for An App to Power a Parliament and BEST NEW CONCEPT OR INNOVATION TO CREATE NEW PROFIT CENTERS for Game Theory to Generate Ad Revenues. Third place awards for BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS OR COMMUNITY SERVICE CAMPAIGN for Fields on Fire; BEST USE OF NEW TECHNOLOGY TO GENERATE REVENUE & ENGAGE for An App to Power a Parliament and BEST USE OF AN EVENT TO BUILD A NEWS BRAND for The Culture Project. Dainik Jagran also received Honourable Mentions at INMA New York for Dainik Jagran: Amazon at your door step for Best Use of Print Advertising; The School of Life for Best Use of Consumer Research and We The Daughters of India for Best Use of Social Media. On this remarkable win, Basant Rathore, Sr VP Strategy, Brand & Business Development, Jagran Prakashan said, Presented with Best in South Asia is, by all means, an exceptional achievement that all of us at Dainik Jagran feel proud of. Its an honour for brand Dainik Jagran, and we accept it with all humility and great responsibility. We believe that brands can drive great engagement from media titles that go beyond just numbers, and engage strongly with their audiences.