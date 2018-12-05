Inmates missing: Kejriwal says action will be taken against officials, irrespective of rank

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday that action would be taken against officials, irrespective of their rank, if found guilty, in connection with disappearance of eight women and a minor girl from a shelter home in east Delhi.The Delhi government has suspended two senior officials of the Women and Child Development Department in connection with the matter.The action has been taken after the matter was raised by the Delhi Commission for Women. Kejriwal said he agrees with DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who has demanded that the case be transferred to Delhi Police's Crime Branch to ensure a high-level investigation in the matter.Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Sunday.In a letter, Sisodia said the Women and Child Development Department has "failed" in its duty to provide a safe and secure environment for the women and the minor who were placed under protection of the state.He also said the matter is "extremely serious" and it raises a "serious doubt" on the intention of the officers of the Women and Child Development Department."In view of the same, it is directed that the district officer, north east, WCD and Superintendent, SAG Home, are immediately placed under suspension and their charge is given to competent and sensitive officers," the letter said.The DCW, in a statement, claimed that the disappearance of these girls from Sanskar Ashram at Dilshad Garden was found after six months on December 2 following which the case was registered.The DCW alleged that they were victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation and also claimed that brothel owners might have kidnapped them in "connivance with the Home authorities".The women rights body demanded that the matter be probed thoroughly and said they are writing to Delhi Police, recommending transfer of the case to the Crime Branch so that immediate action is taken on the matter, the statement said. PTI PLB PLB ABHABHABH