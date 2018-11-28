InMotion Ventures invests in travel platform WeTrip

London/New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) InMotion Ventures, Jaguar Land Rovers venture capital fund, Wednesday announced seed investment in group travel platform WeTrip. The venture capital fund's seed stage funding will support WeTrip in its global ambition to become the go-to digital platform for booking personalised group experience holidays. "As well as investing in the future of mobility, our fund seeks to back companies that are enabling adventure through powerful digital lifestyle brands," InMotion Ventures Managing Director Sebastian Peck said in a statement. WeTrip is rapidly building a community of adventurous travellers, using their powerful tool for group bookings, and InMotion believes there is a genuine unmet need for a product of this kind, he added. In August 2017, WeTrip raised USD 1 million (around Rs 7.05 crore) funding to launch WeSki, a platform that allows groups to share responsibility for booking complete, tailor-made ski holidays. Jaguar Land Rover is owned by Tata Motors. PTI MSS SHWSHW