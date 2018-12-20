Innefu Labs Wins NASSCOM's Security Product of the Year Award - 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Innefu Labs, an Information Security R&D startup, providing cutting-edge Information Security & Data Analytics solutions, has been awarded the prestigious 'Security Product Company of the year' award for 2018 by Data Security Council of India (DSCI), a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, setup by NASSCOM, early this month."We are proud to be recognized by NASSCOM's DSCI. As one of the first Indian startup in the niche domain of cyber security products, our success hasn't been easy. We are competing with the best in the world with our domain expertise and tech know-how, and provide customized solutions by applying cutting-edge AI technology. This recognition corroborates the enterprise readiness of our products and reflects the excellent customer satisfaction we deliver," said Abhishek Sharma, one of the Co-Founders of Innefu."At Innefu, we look for patterns in the historical data to predict future behaviour. Going by the ever-evolving cyber security threats, we believe that the future of war is digital. Innefu was founded on the belief that when the next war is fought in the cyber space, we need our own weapons," said Tarun Wig, Co-Founder, Innefu.Congratulating Innefu Labs on the achievement, Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI, said, "India is emerging as one of the fast growing cyber security product ecosystems in the world. DSCI is continuously working towards enabling the ecosystem to drive growth and scale their innovation agenda. I congratulate the team of Innefu Labs for winning DSCI Excellence Award for 'Security Product Company of the year Award'.Security Product of the Year -2018 was given to Innefu Labs for their innovative security product - AuthShield. This security product is a Unified Authentication Solution which integrates the state-of-the-art Biometric Authentication models with standard Two Factor Authentication. AuthShield, is a patented Make in India solution which prevents hacking attacks on emails, ERPs, SAP and a wide variety of applications. Innefu is the first in the country to introduce Facial Biometrics with an accuracy rate of 98.3%. The startup's solutions are being used in three of the top ten corporates in the country, apart from some sensitive and critical installations in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) to name a few.Prophecy - It is a Big Data Analytical framework, which uses state-of-the-art Machine Learning models for Text analytics, Image Analytics, and Predictive Intelligence specifically trained for Law Enforcement Agencies and Financial Fraud Analytics. The Prophecy-based cyber security framework is successfully used in multiple Law Enforcement Agencies in India and South East Asia. It augments the internal data of the client with sources including news feeds, open source databases, journals, magazines, social media etc.NASSCOM's DSCI has launched Excellence awards for product companies, with an intent to provide more impetus to these organizations by recognizing, honouring and rewarding the startup who come up with innovative product ideas. The DSCI initiative is an attempt by NASSCOM to provide support to product companies in various aspects by bringing these new players nearer to established security leaders, innovators other stakeholders.About Innefu Labs Innefu Labs is an Information Security R&D startup, providing cutting-edge Information Security & Data Analytics solutions. The startup works with the biggest corporate entities apart from some of the most sensitive and critical organizations in the Government of India. Innefu's products have been used in tracking a ring of international cyber criminals spread across three countries. Last year, during the Independence Day Celebrations, Innefu Labs' security solution was deployed to continuously monitor all the faces against a known set of militants using their hi-tech facial recognition tools.Innefu Labs is a 'Series A' funded startup which has provided solutions to 100+ customers in India and Middle East. It is a leading player in the space of Artificial Intelligence for Data Analytics and Unified Authentication Solution. The company's board of advisors include Academicians, Ex-Paramilitary officers and Cyber security experts with 10+ years of experience. For more information, visit www.innefu.com .Source: Innefu Labs Private Limited PWRPWR