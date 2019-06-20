Innocents being subjected to cruelty, but UP govt not concerned: Priyanka

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Citing several media reports of killings and rapes in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said innocents were being subjected to cruelty, but the state government was not concerned.She also wondered when would the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh take the responsibility of safety and security of women and girls."In Uttar Pradesh, innocents are being subjected to cruelty. Women are being pushed to an atmosphere of fear", but the UP government was not concerned, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said in a tweet in Hindi.She also tagged a collage of news headlines related to killings and rapes in the state to her tweet. PTI ASK RC