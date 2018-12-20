Innodisk Launches Compact and Server-Ready DRAM to Tackle Future AI and IoT Challenges

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Innodisk is launching their newest high-performance, wide-temperature RDIMM VLP that is optimized for server use, especially in tough conditions TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more computational power is moving out to the edge of our applications. By handling data locally, latency can be reduced as the edge device can decide what data needs to be sent to the cloud. This is why Innodisk is launching its newest DDR4 WT RDIMM VLP that can weather harsh conditions and deliver lasting performance. The RDIMM includes both single bit error correction as well as a register to enhance clock, command and control signals. Innodisk is one of the leading companies that offer 2666MT/s wide temperature RDIMM that can handle temperature variations from -40 degree Celsius to 85 degree Celsius. The very low-profile (VLP) ensures that the modules are an easy fit on any 1U platform while also allowing for better airflow, thus making it the perfect solution for fan-less systems. The RDIMM VLP is also compatible with the newest Intel CPUs such as Xeon and Core. As with all Innodisk DDR4 DRAM modules, this module uses anti-sulfuration components to ensure unimpeded performance in high-sulfur environments. Samson Chang, Innodisk's VP of Global Embedded and Server DRAM Business Unit states: "The market is shifting towards the edge. We need to ensure that the needed memory performance is in place for the next generation of AI and IoT devices. Our newest RDIMM VLP is more than just a traditional server module in that it is made to last in the toughest conditions that edge computing can throw at us." Product Website: https://www.innodisk.com/en/products/dram-module/wide-temperature/DDR4_Wide_Temperature_RDIMM_VLP_w_ECC InterfaceDDR4Form FactorWT RDIMM VLPData Rate2133 MT/s, 2400 MT/s, 2666 MT/sCapacity4GB, 8GB, 16GBFunctionRegistered Memory with ECCPin Number288pinWidth72BitsVoltage1.2VPCB Height0.738 InchesOperating Temperature-40 degree Celsius to 85 degree Celsius30?" Gold FingerYAnti-SulfurationYPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/801015/RDIMM_VLP.jpg PWRPWR