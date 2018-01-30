"Innovation, knowledge, technologies key to driving offices"

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Innovation, culture of learning, and adoption of new technologies would determine the growth and management of organizations in the continuously developing world, Human Resources (HR) experts said at a CII organised conclave here today.

"Times are fast changing and disruptions are becoming the order of the day. Sometimes, disruptions seem to be assuming chaotic proportions, but within the so-called chaos, there is a melody," said Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Chairman, CII Eastern Region HR and IR Subcommittee,

"It is important to invest in setting up different sets of talents and they have to be managed as per the new needs. It takes time for new latent to be ready," Tripathi, also Vice President, HRM, Tata Steel Ltd said.

Krishan Gupta, Managing Director, Organic Wellness, said, humans are the greatest resource of any organization.

"Create an ambiance which will not require you to motivate employees. An ideal ambiance will make sure motivation happens automatically," he said.

Amandeep Gupta, Whole Time Director and Former CEO, OCL India Ltd, underscored the need for leaders who could visualise the future. "Technology is evolving at a pace which is greater than what has been ever witnessed."

Ravi Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi, believed "Leadership is key to building a culture of innovation. Leaders need to differentiate themselves by their ability to convert new ideas into profitable business models."

Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, President ? HR, Emami Ltd, said "HRs role is becoming much more diverse, complex and challenging. While expectations from organizations have changed, there has been a drastic change in the attitude of the workforce too." PTI AKB NN