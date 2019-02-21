Innovation should spur tech breakthroughs in education, healthcare: IT Minister

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday urged field officers of National Informatics Centre (NIC) to use innovative thinking to bring new, path-breaking and affordable solutions in areas like primary education, agriculture and healthcare. The minister also said India is positioning itself as global hub for data analytics building on the back of its digital prowess and growing mobile user base. He sought suggestions from NIC employees on fresh initiatives that can help realise India's ambitions in data analytics. "...you have to think how you can help in areas like primary education, agriculture and healthcare through use of low-cost technology," Prasad said addressing an event VIVID (Vision Insight and Voices of India Going Digital). Citing the growth in mobile data consumption, mushrooming of business process outsourcing (BPOs) units in smaller cities and towns in India, and the digital India initiative, the minister said that new technological innovations in one district need to be speedily replicated to other locations. "Innovation should be a part of the culture," the minister said terming flagship digital India programme as a game changer for the country. Government primary schools should be linked to digital platforms to ensure replication of best practices in education, he said adding that the digital platform should also be leveraged to augment healthcare. "India also needs low-cost cyber security solutions," the minister added. PTI MBI ANSANS