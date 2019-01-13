Innovative approach to vision screening to address avoidable blindness

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) An innovative approach to vision screening and provision of eye glasses to children in remote areas of the country is expected to contribute towards addressing the issue of avoidable blindness in India, an NGO has claimed. "The approach envisages providing easy, ready-to-wear clip-on spectacles almost immediately following a screening," India Vision Institute (IVI) CEO Vinod Daniel said. In a first for the IVI, 5,500 children will benefit from ready-to-wear clip-on eye glasses across the country following vision screening programmes. This initiative is part of the collaboration between the IVI and and a major eye glasses maker. The initiative was launched recently at CSI's MRC Home Anbu Illam on Blake High School Road, Thanjavur, and around 70 students were screened. "The innovative approach to vision screening and provision of eye glasses to children in remote areas of the country is expected to contribute towards addressing the issue of avoidable blindness in India," the IVI said. Daniel said these eye glasses make the waiting period following screenings "almost negligible with beneficiaries getting a same-day delivery of glasses especially in remote locations". "The clip-on glasses will not only ensure on-the-spot delivery of spectacles but also lead to addressing vision problems faster, thereby contributing to better compliance and comprehension of visual outcome by beneficiaries," he said. The IVI is a not-for-profit registered trust, focussed on supporting and promoting eye health awareness, research, education and technological development in Indian optometry to advance capacity in vision correction, and prevention of eye disease and blindness. PTI KND AQSAQSAQS