Innovative ways needed to rejuvenate postal system: Ace stamp designer Samanta

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) Leading postal stamp designer Sankha Samanta has said that the country's postal department should find innovative ways to rejuvenate its services in the current high-tech era.Samanta, who has designed over 400 stamps on various themes, including 38 on Mahatma Gandhi, was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an interactive session held by Himachal Philatelic Club here on Saturday evening."Despite diminishing use of postal services, there is a huge scope for stamps as they are not only used for sending posts but also have historical significance," Samanta said.His first stamp, released in the late eighties, depicted the execution of freedom fighter Veer Narayan Singh who was tied to the mouth of a cannon shortly before it was fired.Samanta also designed stamps on the 'Quit India Movement' and the 'Ramayana', of which, the latter was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago.Lately, he sketched a stamp on the theme 'Queen Hur Hwang-ok of Korea' which was jointly issued by India and Korea last month.Interacting with the members of Himachal Philatelic Club, Samanta said he now observes the contemporary environment while designing a stamp on a particular theme. The president of the philatelic club, Ritu Kalra, welcomed Samanta and informed that National Stamps Exhibition 2019 would be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 22.Himachal Pradesh Chief Postmaster General Smita Kumar and the Director of Postal Services, Dinesh Mistry, were also present during the interactive session. PTI DJI AD RHLRHL