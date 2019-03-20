INOX Becomes the Official Partner of Rajasthan Royals

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --INOX guests stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Jaipur to watch an IPL match India's fastest growing multiplex operators INOX Leisure Ltd. announced that they have become the official partners with Rajasthan Royals. Under the partnership, INOX will have its logo presence on the team attire. INOX has been consistently undertaking exciting initiatives for its viewers to redefine the cinema experience in the country, blending top class luxury, impeccable services and best-in-class technology with its irresistible offers for its viewers. The strategic partnership with Rajasthan Royals will further lend a touch of royalty and offer its patrons an extraordinary experience beyond cinemas. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838575/INOX_Rajasthan_Royals.jpg )INOX has introduced a special offer for its guests across the country enabling them to win a free trip to Jaipur to watch a Rajasthan Royals match during this year's Indian Premier League. INOX viewers will have to book their movie tickets through INOX's mobile application or through its website http://www.inoxmovies.com in the month of March to be eligible to win the all-expenses-paid trip to Jaipur. Those guests buying a Rajasthan Royals Popcorn Tub will also be eligible for winning the coveted trip. Along with free match tickets, INOX will offer free return air tickets from their place of residence, a 2 Nights-3 Days stay and sightseeing at Jaipur to the winning viewers. The eligible viewers also stand a chance to win the Rajasthan Royals jerseys, autographed merchandise and a chance to meet the Rajasthan Royals players.Rajasthan Royals have re-launched themselves in its new color Pink with first Royal, Shane Warne, as its brand ambassador. Having donned various hats with Rajasthan Royals, Shane Warne, the brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals, said, during a recently held interactive session at INOX Atria at Mumbai, "Thank you INOX for getting on-board with the Rajasthan Royals. It's a terrific family to be a part of. I am privileged to have witnessed such a beautiful cinematic experience today."Alok Tandon, CEO - Inox Leisure Limited, adds, "With a clear focus on curating the best experience for our patrons, we have continuously been working on partnerships, allowing us to take their cinema experience to new levels. The partnership with Rajasthan Royals adds a royal touch to our brand offering. We invite our patrons across the country to come forward and win a chance to experience the royalty of Rajasthan Royals from close quarters. We would also like to thank Shane and the entire Rajasthan Royals leadership for coming on-board with INOX."On his recent visit to INOX Atria at Mumbai, Shane Warne set the partnership rolling as he addressed the top management of INOX Leisure Ltd and shared his life experiences on how teamwork, respect within the team, and leadership matters for any sport or an organisation to be successful. Link of video of Shane Warne's visit to INOX Atria, Mumbai: https://youtu.be/f7-yA0SHv8MAbout INOX Leisure Limited INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 137 multiplexes and 563 screens in 67 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly a 7-star experience. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, INOX also has INOX INSIGNIA for the discerning audience or KIDDLES for young patrons at select locations. INOX brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with INOX Laserplex, IMAX & INOX ONYX. Some of the key multiplex features include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on http://www.inoxmovies.com and through its smart phone applications across Android and Apple platforms. Source: INOX Leisure Ltd. PWRPWR