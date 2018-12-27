INOX Celebrates Christmas by Commemorating World Disability Awareness Month With Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 26,2018/PRNewswire/ --~ Screened a special show of ZERO with differently abled adults on December 23rd ~ Chief Guest Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis inaugurated INOX Kiddles Combo at METRO INOX The season of good cheer began with INOX Leisure Ltd., India's leading multiplex chain, endeavoring to bring happiness into the lives of differently abled people with two unique initiatives at METRO INOX. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802327/INOX_X_MAS.jpg )To celebrate World Disability Awareness Month, INOX organized a special movie screening of 'ZERO' on December 23rd with 100 differently abled guests.On Christmas Day, 25th December, INOX was privileged to have the presence of Social Activist, Singer and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis - honorable Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis. A special Christmas was celebrated in the presence of kids from NGO Trinayani. Together, the kids livened up the festivities with their heartening presence and decorated the Christmas tree with sparkling lights, stars, mistletoes and crystal ornaments. The well decorated X-mas tree became a great sight and lit up hearts immediately. They later joined to watch Zero at Kiddles at METRO INOX.Adding to the merriment Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, unveiled the new INOX Kiddles Combo for the young patrons and enthusiasts.Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, Chief Guest, said, "I am delighted to be a part of this special Christmas celebration at METRO INOX. Celebrating the mood of the season, I am happy to spend some good time with these wonderful kids at INOX and launch an INOX Kiddles Combo. Christmas is all about giving joy to others and I congratulate INOX for thinking of initiatives like these."Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Alok Tandon CEO, INOX Leisure Limited said, "At INOX, we aim at providing an overall experience which is beyond watching movies. Since Christmas brings a chance to spread and share happiness with others, we thought of doing something unique. Our inclusive effort of bringing differently abled people - adults and kids to celebrate Christmas in the same enthusiasm is a testimony to our commitment towards all kinds of guests. We aim at continuously engaging and delighting our guests."He further added, "We are excited to launch our innovative offering for our valued young customers with INOX Kiddles Combo."About INOX Leisure Limited INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 134 multiplexes and 546 screens in 67 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly a 7-star experience. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, INOX also has INOX INSIGNIA for the discerning audience or KIDDLES for young patrons at select locations. INOX also boasts of bringing the very latest in projection and audio technology with INOX Laserplex, IMAX & INOX ONYX. Some of the key multiplex features include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms and many more. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on http://www.inoxmovies.com and through its smart phone applications across Android and Apple platforms.For movie updates and various offers, please follow us on:Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/INOXLEISURE) Twitter (https://twitter.com/inoxmovies)Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/inoxmovies/) Source: INOX Leisure Ltd. PWRPWR