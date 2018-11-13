INOX Hosts Exclusive Fan Screenings of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' on Children's Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- ~ Watch it before the world sees it ~ Here's a chance for all Harry Potter fans to rejoice. India's leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd. is hosting special fan screenings of the much awaited Hollywood fantasy thriller, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' on 14th November in association with Warner Bros Pictures.These special screenings are held in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kolkata and guests at INOX stand a chance to watch the movie two days before the world does. The tickets are available on the INOX official website www.inoxmovies.com. That's not all; the Fans can take part in the online contest and win exciting prizes too.Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd. says, "At INOX, we believe in giving our guests an experience which is beyond just watching movies. Getting to watch the most awaited movie 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' two days before the theatrical release is an experience of a lifetime and we are certain that our guests will enjoy this initiative. We continue to explore such opportunities to touch a cord with the movie buffs."'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' is the second of five all new adventures in J.K.Rowling's Wizarding World. The prequels to the blockbuster Harry Potter series follow the rise of a powerful dark wizard named Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and a humble wizard named Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who uses his knowledge of magical creatures for the greater good. The movie releases in theatres on November 16th, 2018.LIVE THE MOVIE only at INOX! About INOX Leisure Limited INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 133 multiplexes and 542 screens in 67 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly 7-star. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. INOX boasts of bringing the very latest in projection and audio technology, plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms and many more. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on www.inoxmovies.com and through its smart phone applications across Android and Apple platforms.For movie updates and various offers, one can follow us on:Facebook (www.facebook.com/INOXLEISURE) Twitter (https://twitter.com/inoxmovies)Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/inoxmovies/)Source: INOX Leisure Limited PWRPWR