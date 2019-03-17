INOX Leisure opens four more screens in Malad

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) INOX Leisure Sunday said it has commenced commercial operations of four additional screens in the existing Multiplex Cinema Theatre at Inorbit Mall in Malad. The four screens with a seating capacity of 168 seats are operationalised from Sunday, the company said in a BSE filing. With addition of four more screens, the Multiplex Cinema Theatre now has 11 screens and 1,591 seats, it said. INOX is now present in 67 cities with 137 multiplexes, 563 screens and a total seating capacity of 133,199 seats across India. PTI LUX RVKRVK