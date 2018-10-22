Inox Leisure Q2 net up 2.5% to Rs 11.97 crore

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Multiplex operator Inox Leisure Monday reported a 2.48 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.97 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 11.68 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.Its total income grew 17.48 per cent to Rs 369.07 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 314.15 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.Inox Leisure total expenses stood at Rs 350.69 crore as against Rs 296.31 crore, up 18.35 per cent.It operates 536 screens in 66 cities in 19 states.Shares of Inox Leisure were at Rs 217 apiece on the BSE, down 6.22 per cent from previous their previous close. PTI KRH MKJ