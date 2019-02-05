Inox Leisure Q3 profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 36.46 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Tuesday reported nearly three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 36.46 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.17 crore in the October-December period a year ago. Its total income grew by 32.64 per cent to Rs 436.19 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 328.85 crore in the same period last fiscal, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing. Total expenses during the quarter went up by 24.45 per cent to Rs 380.31 crore as compared to Rs 305.58 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company added. Shares of Inox Leisure were trading at Rs 267.56 apiece on BSE, up 1.94 per cent, from the previous close. PTI SVK ANSANS