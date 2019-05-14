(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- INOX Leisure scripts history with exceptional results Highlights for FY ended on 31st March 2019Total revenues from operations rise 26% to Rs. 1692 Crores. EBITDA grows 47% to Rs.309 Crores Operational PAT grows 112% to Rs. 129 Crores excluding tax write back Record addition of 85 screens in a single FY - an industry record - takes count to 574 screens at 139 units as on 31st March 2019 Presence expands to 67 cities in India New technology additions - Samsung Onyx and MX4D New format addition - BigPix, INOX's home-grown large screen format Spends Per Head show 11% growth on a yearly basis. Highlights for Q4FY19 ended on 31st March 2019Highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at Rs.479Crores - up by 48% Y-o-Y Highest-ever quarterly EBITDA - jumps 122% Y-o-YPAT up by 992% excluding tax write back Impressive 29 % growth in advertising revenues on a Y-o-Y basis INOX Leisure Ltd reported financials for the fourth quarter and the financial year ending 31st March 2019. The results were taken on record by the Board Of Directors today at a meeting held in Mumbai."We are proudly summing up our best-ever financial year with a best-ever quarter. Both, FY18-19 and the Quarter 4 have shown an unprecedented growth on multiple dimensions, like operational revenues, earnings, advertising and F&B, strongly underlining our commitment towards offering an unmatched experience to our guests. The standout story for us has been the addition of 85 screens in a single FY, an industry record in itself, adding to the grandeur of our financial performance. The FY also witnessed a new genre of content emerging which received an overwhelming response from our audiences who thronged our multiplexes across the country. Our performance on the advertising business front is a testimony to our renewed approach and rigor," said Siddharth Jain, Director - INOX Group. "The strategic momentum built by investments in screen additions will continue to fuel our growth story in the next FY as well. We are obsessed with innovativeness and that is what makes us re-invent the customer experience with the latest technologies, new formats, luxury and food. We would like to thank all the stakeholders for their continued faith and support."Spends Per Head or SPH showed an impressive 11% growth on an yearly basis, owing to INOX's efforts to transform cinema into a complete family destination offering a wholesome dining experience. Innovative and themed F&B offerings around movies & festivals, addition of LIVE kitchens, and introduction of vibrant menus proved to be the drivers of a healthy F&B and SPH growth.Advertising Revenues witnessed a 27% jump due to renewed GTM rigor, identification of new advertiser segments and an approach of co-strategizing integrated campaigns with clients.Footfalls at INOX properties rose by 17% as content took centrestage in in FY18-19. Not just the blockbusters like Uri, Sanju, Simba and 2.0 played their part, but the movies in other regional languages and Hollywood too contributed towards attracting larger audiences to INOX's multiplexesThe company added a record-breaking 85 screens in the entire financial year, depicting its commitment towards being the fastest growing cinema chain in the country. INOX continued its focus on technology and formats with the introduction of Samsung Onyx screen, MX4D Theatre Effects and BigPix screen during the year. Summary of the results Particulars Year Ended Y-o-Y Quarter Ended Y-o-Y Mar-19 Mar-18 growth Mar-19 Mar-18 growth Ops Revenues (in Cr) 1,692 1,348 26% 479 324 48% EBITDA (in Cr) 309 210 47% 97 44 122% PAT (in Cr)* 129 61 112% 44 4 992% SPH (in Rs) 74 66 11% 73 67 9% Advertising Revenues (in Cr) 176 139 27% 43 33 29% * Adjusted PAT- Excluding tax write backMajor recognitions received by INOX Leisure in FY2018-19ET Best Brands 2018-19 IMAX Big Cine Award 2018 for "Best technology Of The Year 2018" IMAX Big Cine Award 2018 for "India Top Multiplex Chain Of The Year 2018" Images Retail Tech Awards 2018 for "Payment Project Implementation Of The Year" International Film Business Awards 2018 for "Highest Luxury Standards" ET Now Global Awards for Retail Excellence "Most Admired Marketing Campaign Of the Year" ET Now Global Awards for Retail Excellence "Most Admired Multiplex Of the Year" Times Retail Icon 2018-19 for "Popular Multiplex"About INOX Leisure LimitedINOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 141 multiplexes and 583 screens in 67 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly a 7-star experience. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, INOX also has INOX INSIGNIA for the discerning audience, KIDDLES for young patrons and MX4D EFX Theatre for an immersive experience at select locations. INOX brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with INOX Laserplex, IMAX & INOX ONYX. Some of the key multiplex features include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef and designer staff uniforms. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on www.inoxmovies.com and through its smart phone applications across Android and Apple platforms. PWRPWR